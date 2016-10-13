Villanova names renovated Pavilion after William Finneran

Villanova will name its Pavilion, the on-campus home for men's and women's basketball, after William B. Finneran, a 1963 graduate of the school.
University President Rev. Peter M. Donohue made the announcement Thursday.
Finneran gave a $22.6 million leadership gift last spring to support renovations to the Pavilion and initiatives for the Villanova men's program, which won the NCAA Tournament in April.
Finneran, has served for a decade as a member of the Board of Trustees and as a co-chair for the University's previous capital campaign. He is a Founding Partner of EXOP Capital LLC, a long/short hedge fund firm based in New York City, and is also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edison Control Corporation. He was awarded an honorary doctorate from Villanova.
The Pavilion is a 6,500-seat venue that opened in 1986.
