College basketball preview: Fenumiai, Moorcroft lead retooled Geoducks

Gabi Fenumiai and Autumn Moorcroft met over the summer to map out their final season with The Evergreen State College women’s basketball program. The two seniors — and the lone returners for the Geoducks — discussed how to keep a new cluster of recruits engaged and motivated.
“We have been coming into that new role of being leaders on our team,” Fenumiai said. “And trying to figure out how to put together this whole new team and mesh everyone’s personalities together.”
“We were talking about how we want to have a great culture,” Moorcroft added. “Having such a new team come in, we want to be successful and be where we need to be and work hard.”
They want to cultivate a winning culture, Moorcroft said, something the program slipped out of last season. The Geoducks finished ninth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference (6-19, 6-14 CCC), missing the playoffs by one spot. This after putting together back-to-back winning seasons in coach Jennifer Schooler’s first two seasons leading the program.
In the 2014-15 season, Schooler’s first, Evergreen finished 16-10 to set the program’s record for highest single-season winning percentage.
“I think people forget that, two years ago, those groups were a product of a long time coming,” Schooler said. “That was three to four years of work with those student-athletes. That was the blossom of that seed.
“What you’re seeing right now is the new seed, and the new planting and the new process. We’re really excited about the new group coming in, and new recruits that will start to help us bloom another group.”
Evergreen lost eight players last season, for a variety of reasons, but adds seven new recruits to this season’s roster.
“We made some adjustments in our recruiting, and really focused on getting some freshman in here and some transfers who were more of a fit,” Schooler said.
That brought Schooler back to her staples — Fenumiai and Moorcroft.
“They are great pillars for us, and people we believe embody the program,” Schooler said.
Fenumiai, a 6-foot forward from Juneau, Alaska, is a second-year transfer from Peninsula Community College in Port Angeles. She led the Geoducks in scoring last season, averaging 17.5 points per game, and pulled down eight rebounds per game. She shot .560 from the field in the post, but her role will expand this season.
“She was a big impact at the post position,” Schooler said. “Her game is evolving this year. We’re stretching her out to the perimeter. We’ll make sure she’s more active this season.”
Fenumiai said former Evergreen player Uriah Thomas, now an assistant coach, helped her improve.
“She was someone who really helped me open up my game more,” Fenumiai said. “She was the one who would find me on open passes. She would push me in practice, and was someone I battled with in practice on defense and offense.”
While Fenumiai is dominant in the post, Schooler likened Moorcroft to a Swiss Army knife — she does what needs to be done. The versatile guard, a Mossyrock High School product and second-year transfer from Lower Columbia College, averaged 7.5 points per game as a junior.
“She is a utility player,” Fenumiai said of Moorcroft. “She can do anything from block the ball, to handle the ball, to shoot. She’s a weapon for us.”
Schooler said the work ethic the two seniors bring to practice will help develop the thin roster.
“We’re going to be lean, we’re going to have nine, but that doesn’t really bother me,” Schooler said. “That really gets the kids excited because they get a bunch of reps. I’m excited about the new group putting some bricks down on the foundation.”
Moorcroft said the new group of players has vocalized excitement about the work ethic, only further energizing the program’s seniors.
“It’s mine and Gabi’s senior year,” Moorcroft said. “We’re ready to go, we’re ready to make it the best.”
2016-17 EVERGREEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME
LOCATION
Saint Martin’s University
(Exhibition)
Nov. 1
5:30 p.m.
Olympia
Seattle University
Nov. 5
5 p.m.
Seattle
Montana State – Northern
(Adidas Northwest Classic)
Nov. 11
5:30 p.m.
Kirkland
Great Falls
(Adidas Northwest Classic)
Nov. 12
5:30 p.m.
Kirkland
Lewis & Clark
Nov. 19
5:30 p.m.
Olympia
Seattle Pacific
Nov. 22
7 p.m.
Seattle
Pacific Lutheran
Nov. 23
4 p.m.
Olympia
Northwest*
Nov. 29
5:30 p.m.
Kirkland
Douglas
Dec. 2
5:30 p.m.
Olympia
Puget Sound
Dec. 7
6 p.m.
Tacoma
Multnomah*
Dec. 9
5:30 p.m.
Olympia
Warner Pacific*
Dec. 10
5:30 p.m.
Olympia
Southern Oregon*
Dec. 17
1 p.m.
Ashland, Oregon
Oregon Tech*
Dec. 18
1 p.m.
Klamath Falls, Oregon
College of Idaho*
Dec. 30
5:30 p.m.
Olympia
Eastern Oregon*
Dec. 31
5:30 p.m.
Olympia
Linfield
Jan. 2
6 p.m.
Olympia
Corban*
Jan. 6
5:30 p.m.
Salem
Northwest Christian*
Jan. 7
5:30 p.m.
Eugene
Northwest*
Jan. 10
5:30 p.m.
Olympia
Walla Walla*
Jan. 14
5:30 p.m.
College Place, Washington
Oregon Tech*
Jan. 20
5:30 p.m.
Olympia
Southern Oregon*
Jan. 21
5:30 p.m.
Olympia
Eastern Oregon*
Jan. 27
5:30 p.m.
La Grande, Oregon
College of Idaho*
Jan. 28
5:30 p.m.
Caldwell, Idaho
Northwest Christian*
Feb. 3
5:30 p.m.
Olympia
Corban*
Feb. 4
5:30 p.m.
Olympia
Walla Walla*
Feb. 12
2 p.m.
Olympia
Warner Pacific*
Feb. 17
5:30 p.m.
Portland
Multnomah*
Feb. 18
5:30 p.m.
Portland
*Cascade Collegiate Conference game
**Home games in bold
