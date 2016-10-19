College basketball preview: Evergreen’s Drey was last season’s sixth man, this season’s leader

1:55 Line coach Tom Cable on Germain Ifedi, Seahawks test at Arizona Pause

2:06 Doug Baldwin: How Seahawks reunified after Richard Sherman blowup

1:42 Pete Carroll on Luke Willson surgery, Michael Bennett OK, Sherman screaming aftermath

2:48 Richard Sherman no regrets from sideline screaming, 'none at all'

2:42 RBs coach Keith Bhonapha previews Oregon State

1:59 LB Keishawn Bierria previews Oregon State

2:43 LB Psalm Wooching previews Oregon State

1:32 Pete Carroll on Michael Bennett's knee, value of win over ATL

2:40 Huskies coach Chris Petersen previews game against Oregon State

5:23 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling recap Richard Sherman outburst, Seattle's 26-24 win over Atlanta