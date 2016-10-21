Dimitrov to face del Potro in semis of Stockholm Open

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria advanced to the semifinals of the Stockholm Open by beating Kevin Anderson of South Africa 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-2 on Friday.
In the semifinals he will face Olympic silver medalist Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina, who withstood 12 aces to beat Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 6-4.
Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev beat German countryman Tobias Kamke 6-3, 7-6 (5) to set up a semifinal match against sixth-seeded American Jack Sock.
Sock won 6-4, 6-4 against Portugal's Gastao Elias, who had beaten top-seeded Gael Monfils in the second round.
