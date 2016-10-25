Chris Hansen’s investor group now offering to pay for NBA arena in Seattle

Investor Chris Hansen and the group looking to bring the NBA back to Seattle have offered to pay for a new arena with private funds.
Hansen’s group sent a letter to the city of Seattle on Tuesday. Hansen’s group acknowledges a changed landscape and is now offering to rip up a memorandum of understanding from 2012 that called for up to $200 million in public investment in the arena.
Instead, Hansen’s group will pay for the project privately. They will also contribute to a transportation project near the proposed arena that would help deal with freight traffic at the Port of Seattle, a sticking point in past efforts.
“We have concluded that a changed economic climate makes possible the private financing of the arena,” the letter reads.
The Sonics, established in 1967, last played in the NBA in 2008 when the franchise moved to Oklahoma City under owner Clay Bennett. This move came after Bennett failed to reach a deal for public funding to help construct a new arena in the Seattle area to replace KeyArena.
Comments