The Latest: Game 3 scoreless, Tomlin's father at Wrigley

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest Pause

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

1:43 Pete Carroll on Michael Bennett possibly needing knee surgery, more Seahawks injuries

2:18 Democrats threaten to sue Pierce County over ballot date notice

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

0:42 Lacey Police investigate morning Martin Way bicycle accident

0:50 Job counts in Pierce and Thurston counties above pre-recession highs

0:45 Brian Schmetzer post game after Sounders playoff win

2:50 Michael Bennett's advice on fatherhood "Always make the wife think she's right"