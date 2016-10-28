Gagner and Saad score 2 each as Blue Jackets beat Ducks 4-0

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art Pause

0:50 Job counts in Pierce and Thurston counties above pre-recession highs

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

2:18 Democrats threaten to sue Pierce County over ballot date notice

0:42 Lacey Police investigate morning Martin Way bicycle accident

1:44 Kratom users stock up over worries on DEA decision

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

2:35 Huskies coach Chris Petersen previews Utah one last time

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done