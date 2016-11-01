George scores 30, including Pacers' last 12 to beat Lakers

Paul George scored 30 points, including Indiana's final 12 of the game to rally the Pacers to a 115-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
The Lakers trailed by as many as 16 points, but rallied and had their final lead at 108-107 before George put it away.
He made consecutive 18-foot jumpers for a 111-108 lead, then followed through on the opposite end of the floor with the biggest defensive rebound of the game. The Lakers' Jordan Clarkson missed an almost uncontested layup, and it was George who came down with the rebound, sending him to the free throw line to close out the contest.
Lou Williams scored 19 points for the Lakers.
