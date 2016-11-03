Giroux's shootout goal lifts Flyers over Islanders

Claude Giroux scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.
Travis Konecny and Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers, who improved to 6-5-1 with their third straight victory.
Dennis Seidenberg and John Taveres had goals for the Islanders and Jaroslav Halak stopped 40 of 42 shots.
Despite both teams struggling to stop their opponents, neither scored in the first period. Philadelphia outshot New York 14-8 in the period and 42-27 for the game.
Michal Neuvirth made 25 saves for the Flyers.
Konecny got the Flyers on the board in the second period. He corralled a stretch pass from Radko Gudas and fired a shot that Halak stopped, but the goalie wasn't able to control the rebound and Philadelphia's rookie center put in his second goal of the season.
It also marked only the fourth time this season that Philadelphia scored the first goal and was also the Flyers' league-leading 21st second period goal.
The lead lasted for all of 8:20, as Tavares tapped in a power-play goal with 29 seconds left in the period. The goal was Tavares' fifth overall and his second on the power play.
The Islanders went ahead 2-1 on Seidenberg's goal with 7:05 left. It was his fourth of the season. Voracek tied it with less than a minute left when he put in his seventh goal of the season.
New York dropped to 4-6-1 with its fourth loss in five games.
NOTES: Prior to the game, the Flyers announced D Andrew MacDonald would miss a week with a lower body injury. He was replaced in the lineup by Nick Schultz. The team also noted C Boyd Gordon was placed on the injured reserve. Left winger Michael Raffl was activated in the corresponding roster move, and skated on a line with C Claude Giroux and RW Wayne Simmonds. ... RW Dale Weise was scratched. ... New York scratched G Jean-Francois Berube, LW Anthony Beauvillier and C Matthew Barzal. ... The game was the first of four regular season meetings between the longtime rivals. The Flyers and Islanders are scheduled to play Jan. 22 in New York, Feb. 9 in Philadelphia and Mar. 30 in Philadelphia.
UP NEXT:
FLYERS: Play at Montreal Saturday.
ISLANDERS: Play Edmonton Saturday.
