By a nose: Beholder upsets Songbird to win BC Distaff

Beholder edged Songbird by a nose to win the $2 million Distaff on opening day of the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita, handing the 3-year-old filly her first loss in 12 races.
It was a thrilling finish to the four Cup races Friday, three of which involved New York-based long shots winning.
Nine Cup races will be run on Saturday, capped by the $6 million Classic in which California Chrome is the early favorite.
Ridden by Hall of Famer Gary Stevens, Beholder ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.20 and paid $8.60, $3.60 and $3 as the 3-1 third choice.
It was her third Cup victory, having won the Distaff in 2013 and the Juvenile Fillies in 2012. She was supposed to have run in last year's Classic at Keeneland against male horses, but developed a fever.
The Distaff was Beholder's final career race. She finished with 18 career victories. The 6-year-old mare is a three-time Eclipse Award winner.
Songbird returned $3.20 and $2.80 as the even-money favorite under Hall of Famer Mike Smith. The loss spoiled her 11-0 career record.
When the win photo was shown on the video board, the crowd roared at the slight margin between Beholder and Songbird, who was along the rail with Beholder on her outside.
Forever Unbridled was another 1 1/4 lengths back in third and paid $4.40 to show.
Stellar Wind, the 5-2 second choice who finished second last year, finished fourth in the eight-horse field.
Argentine-bred Corona Del Inca was pulled up at the top of the stretch and vanned off. Her right front leg was splinted and she was undergoing evaluation.
The day's biggest upset belonged to Smith aboard 11-1 shot Tamarkuz, who won the $1 million Dirt Mile by 3 ½ lengths. It was the jockey's 23rd career Cup victory; Smith leads all jockeys in victories and money won in the world championships.
In the $1 million Juvenile Turf, 6-1 shot Oscar Performance won by 1 1/4 lengths, giving jockey Jose Ortiz and trainer Brian Lynch their first Cup victories.
New Money Honey, another 6-1 shot, won the $1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf by a half-length under Javier Castellano.
