Central Arkansas overtakes Stephen F. Austin 34-14

Hayden Hildebrand threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns to lead Central Arkansas to a 34-14 win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
Hildebrand's 57-yard TD pass to Desmond Smith in the first quarter gave Central Arkansas (8-1, 7-0 Southland Conference) its first lead, 14-7.
Stephen F. Austin (4-5, 3-4) tied it with a 6-yard touchdown run from Zach Conque in the second quarter but was held scoreless the rest of the way.
Carlo Blackman then put the Bears on top for good with a 1-yard touchdown run and Matt Cummins closed out the half with a 31-yard field goal as Central Arkansas notched its seventh straight win. Antwon Wells punched in a touchdown from the 1 in the fourth quarter and Cummins kicked a 22-yard field goal with 3:53 left.
Hildebrand completed 21 of his 31 passes with three interceptions, and Smith finished with 116 yards receiving.
Justice Liggins had 114 yards receiving for the Lumberjacks.
Comments