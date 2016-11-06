NFL Today, Week 9

SCOREBOARD
Monday, Nov. 7
Buffalo at Seattle, 8:30 p.m. EST. The Seahawks (4-2-1) have gone two straight weeks without a win after a tie two weeks ago and last week's defeat at New Orleans. Russell Wilson & Co. will try to avoid dropping three straight for the first time since the 2011 season — also the most recent time the Seahawks didn't make the playoffs. Meanwhile, Rex Ryan's Bills (4-4) have dropped two straight.
---
STARS
Passing
— Eli Manning, Giants, had four touchdown passes, including two to Odell Beckham Jr., to help New York beat Philadelphia 28-23.
— Dak Prescott, Cowboys, threw three touchdown passes, leading the Cowboys to a 35-10 rout of winless Cleveland.
— Drew Brees, Saints, was 28 of 39 for 323 yards and three touchdowns in New Orleans' 41-23 win at San Francisco.
— Matthew Stafford, Lions, threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate, who vaulted into the end zone in overtime to give Detroit a 22-16 victory over Minnesota.
— Colin Kaepernick, 49ers, threw for 398 yards and two TDs in a losing cause as San Francisco fell to New Orleans 41-23.
---
Rushing
— Melvin Gordon, Chargers, rushed for a career-high 196 yards and scored the go-ahead TD on a 1-yard run to lead San Diego to a 43-35 victory over Tennessee.
— Jay Ajayi, Dolphins, came up short in his bid to become the first NFL rusher to have three consecutive 200-yard games, but managed 111 yards and a TD on 24 carries in Miami's 27-23 win over the New York Jets.
— Mark Ingram, Saints, rushed for 158 yards, including a 75-yard TD, on 15 carries in New Orleans' 41-23 win at San Francisco.
— Chris Ivory, Jaguars, rumbled for 107 yards on 18 carries in Jacksonville's 19-14 loss at Kansas City.
— Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, rushed for 92 yards and scored twice in Dallas' 35-10 win at Cleveland.
— Matt Forte, Jets, ran for 92 yards and a TD on 12 carries in New York's 27-23 loss at Miami.
---
Receiving
— Jason Witten, Cowboys, caught eight passes for 134 yards and a TD to help Dallas to a 35-10 win over Cleveland.
— Golden Tate, Lions, had 11 catches — including the winning 28-yarder in overtime — for 79 yards in Detroit's 22-16 win at Minnesota.
— Stefon Diggs, Vikings, had a career-high 13 catches for 80 yards in Minnesota's 22-16 overtime loss to Detroit.
— Mike Wallace, Ravens, had a 95-yard touchdown catch — the longest play from scrimmage in team history during the regular season and second-longest in the NFL this season — in Baltimore's 21-14 win over Pittsburgh.
— Odell Beckham Jr., Giants, caught two touchdown passes in New York's 28-23 victory over Philadelphia.
---
Special Teams
— Kenyan Drake, Dolphins, scored on a 96-yard kickoff return with 5:15 left, the final swing in a seesaw game that helped Miami beat the New York Jets 27-23.
— Chris Moore, Ravens, returned Javorius Allen's blocked punt 14 yards for a TD in Baltimore's 21-14 win over Pittsburgh.
— Tyrunn Walker, Lions, blocked Blair Walsh's 46-yard field goal attempt early in the fourth quarter of Detroit's 22-16 overtime win.
— Matt Prater, Lions, kicked a 58-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to force overtime in Detroit's 22-16 win at Minnesota. It marked the second-longest tying field goal in the final minute of the fourth quarter in NFL history — Prater also holds the record for the longest, 59 in 2011 with Denver against Chicago.
— Jordan Todman, Colts, had a tone-setting 99-yard return for a TD on the opening kickoff and Indianapolis held on late for a 31-26 win over Green Bay.
— Jason Pierre-Paul, Giants, blocked a 40-yard field goal attempt by Caleb Sturgis in New York's 28-23 win over Philadelphia.
---
Defense
— Dwight Lowery and Brandon Flowers, Chargers. Lowery returned a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown, and Flowers had a 33-yard interception return for a score in San Diego's 43-35 win over Tennessee.
— Bobby McCain, Dolphins, intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick in the end zone in the fourth quarter, preventing New York from scoring in Miami's 27-23 win.
— Dee Ford, Chiefs, had two more sacks in Kansas City's 19-14 win over Jacksonville, giving him 5½ in the past two games.
— Aaron Donald, Rams, had two sacks of Cam Newton in Los Angeles' 13-10 loss to Carolina.
— Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers, intercepted Andrew Luck twice, leading to 10 points for Green Bay in a 31-26 loss to Indianapolis.
---
STREAKS & STATS
Miami's Jay Ajayi came up short in his bid to become the first NFL rusher to reach 200 yards three games in a row. But he netted 111 yards against the New York Jets, the league's top run defense, to become the first Dolphin since Reggie Bush in 2011 to run for at least 100 yards in three consecutive games. ... Kansas City won its 10th consecutive home, 19-14 over Jacksonville. ... New York's defense had two interceptions and three stops on fourth downs to beat Philadelphia 28-23 on Sunday, the Giants' second win in seven games against the Eagles. ... Jacksonville does not have a touchdown on its opening possession since Week 2 last season, an NFL-worst stretch of 22 games. ... Baltimore has won four straight over Pittsburgh, including the playoffs, after a 21-14 victory Sunday. ... Tennessee has lost seven straight in San Diego since 1993, when they were the Houston Oilers, including a 43-35 defeat Sunday. The franchise's last victory in San Diego was in 1990.
---
STARTS
Cleveland (0-9) dropped its franchise-record 12th straight game dating to last season and is 3-27 in its past 30 after a 35-10 loss to Dallas. The Browns also started 0-9 in 1975. They've dropped 19 of 20 — also a team record. Cleveland is the first team since the 1964 Denver Broncos to allow at least 25 points in their first nine games. ... Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 35-10 win at Cleveland, joining Eric Dickerson and Adrian Peterson as the only running backs in NFL history to rush for at least 875 yards and seven touchdowns in his first eight career games.
---
MILESTONES
Dallas' Jason Witten made his 155th consecutive start, breaking a team record held by linebacker Lee Roy Jordan. Witten also had his first 100-yard game since 2013 in the Cowboys' 35-10 win at Cleveland, and moved past Calvin Johnson (11,619 yards) for 28th place on the career list. ... Eli Manning moved into ninth place in career yards passing with 46,428. Manning, in his 13th NFL season, threw for 257 yards in the New York Giants' 28-23 win against Philadelphia. He passed Vinny Testaverde, who had 46,233 yards through the air. ... Philip Rivers' 13-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gates in the first quarter of San Diego's 43-35 win over Tennessee was the 81st time they've connected, the most in NFL history between a quarterback and a tight end. It was also the 108th career TD catch for Gates, leaving him three shy of matching Tony Gonzalez's NFL record for a tight end. ... San Francisco's Colin Kaepernick became the 15th player in franchise history to rush for 2,000 yards and went 24 of 39 for 398 yards passing — second-most yards of his career — with two TDs on the way to a 102.3 QB rating in a 41-23 loss to New Orleans.
---
DAK'S RIGHT
Dak Prescott has won seven straight starts since losing the season opener, tossing three touchdown passes and keeping any talk about Dallas playing Tony Romo unnecessary, leading the Cowboys to a 35-10 rout on Sunday over the winless Cleveland Browns. Romo, recovering from a back injury, practiced earlier this week and is looking at a return at some point this season. However, the way Prescott is playing, the 36-year-old Romo doesn't look as if he'll be back on the field anytime soon. Prescott is the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to have six starts with a 100 or better passer rating in his team's first eight games, and the first to start and win seven of his team's first eight games.
---
BIG BEN'S BACK
Three weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee, Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger returned well ahead of schedule. Playing for the first time since Oct. 16, the 13-year veteran looked out of sync, though, until the fourth quarter, when he directed a 75-yard drive that got the Steelers to 21-7 with 8:38 remaining. Roethlisberger ran for a 4-yard score with 48 seconds left, but Chris Boswell botched the onside kick and the Steelers lost 21-14.
---
COOL BREES
New Orleans' Drew Brees passed for 323 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints' 41-23 win at San Francisco. He has 55 career games with at least 300 yards passing and three touchdown passes, the most in NFL history. Brees, who did not throw an interception, is also the first player with 30 career games with at least 300 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
---
CATCH IT LIKE BECKHAM
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught two touchdown passes in a 28-23 win over Philadelphia, giving him 30 TD receptions in 35 career games. He's the sixth player to accomplish the feat, joining Lance Alworth, Bob Hayes, Cloyce Box, Bill Groman and Harlon Hill.
---
LOTS OF GORE
Indianapolis' Frank Gore rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns and added two catches in the Colts' 31-26 win at Green Bay. Gore has 12,632 career rushing yards and 400 receptions, joining Walter Payton, Emmitt Smith, Curtis Martin and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players with at least 12,500 rushing yards and 400 receptions.
---
FIVE WITH FOUR
Detroit's Anquan Boldin caught his fifth touchdown pass of the season in the Lions' 22-16 overtime win at Minnesota, making him the fourth player in NFL history to have at least that many with four teams. Boldin, who has also played for Arizona, Baltimore and San Francisco, joins Terrell Owens, Irving Fryar and Brandon Marshall to accomplish the feat.
---
SITTING OUT
Jets defensive linemen Sheldon Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson sat out the first quarter of New York's 27-23 loss at Miami and entered the game at the start of the second period. A team official said their absences at the start weren't injury-related, but declined to say whether they were for disciplinary reasons. "Coach's decision," coach Todd Bowles said, without providing any details.
---
SLOPPY
Jacksonville couldn't overcome four turnovers — including a fumble at the goal line in the fourth quarter — in its first game with quarterbacks coach Nathaniel Hackett directing the offense, a 19-14 loss at Kansas City. ... Just before halftime of the 49ers' 41-23 loss to New Orleans, San Francisco's Eric Reid, Keith Reaser and Jimmie Ward were flagged for simultaneous, intentional holding penalties against a trio of receivers to keep the Saints' targets from getting open in the end zone. New Orleans had only one more chance and settled for Wil Lutz's 26-yard field goal as time expired.
---
LONG TRIP NOWHERE
Chiefs running back Knile Davis played after re-signing with Kansas City on Saturday. Davis was traded to Green Bay three weeks ago, cut after two games and signed with the New York Jets. He was cut again hours later when New York agreed to terms with C.J. Spiller, allowing Davis to return to Kansas City. "It felt like I was home," Davis said. He had three carries for 10 yards and caught a pass out of the backfield.
---
KIND OF SQUIRRELLY
A persistent squirrel livened up the crowd at Lambeau Field during Indianapolis' 31-26 win over Green Bay. The squirrel first made its appearance in the first half, then returned late in the third quarter. With the Packers driving at about the Colts 12, the squirrel dashed along the goal line, forcing the officials to call timeout. The squirrel finally went out of bounds, but not before causing a stir on social media.
---
SIDELINED
The New York Giants lost both wide receiver Victor Cruz and left guard Justin Pugh to injuries Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Pugh sprained his right knee early in the second quarter and did not return. Cruz had one catch for 46 yards when he hurt his ankle in the first half. ... Kansas City wide receiver Jeremy Maclin sustained a groin injury in the first quarter against Jacksonville and did not return. ... Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns hurt his ankle on Jacksonville's second offensive play in the second half. He returned, then left again to be evaluated for a concussion. Jacksonville linebacker Myles Jack left with a hip injury. ... Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick left his team's 27-23 loss at Miami late in the third quarter after being shaken up on a late by tackle Jordan Phillips following a throw. The Dolphins were penalized. Fitzpatrick walked off the field accompanied by trainers and went to the locker room. He was replaced by Bryce Petty briefly, but will have an MRI on Monday. ... Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey missed part of the first quarter with an injured finger. He returned, only to leave for good with the same injury in the third quarter. ... Tennessee rookie and Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry hurt his calf before kickoff in San Diego and did not play.
---
SPEAKING
"We're not going 0-16. I don't know if I'm supposed to say this, but we're not going winless." — Cleveland linebacker Christian Kirksey said after the Browns fell to 0-9 with a 35-10 loss to Dallas.
Comments