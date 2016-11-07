Hornets roll over Pacers 122-100 behind strong first half

Kemba Walker had 24 points and 10 assists to help the Charlotte Hornets beat the Indiana Pacers 122-100 on Monday night for their best start in franchise history.
The Hornets (5-1) scored on their first 12 possessions and led by as many as 21 in the first quarter.
Charlotte tied a 23-year franchise record with 75 points in the first half on 56.5 percent shooting. The team's starters were 17 of 25 from the field before intermission as the Hornets built a 20-point lead and never looked back.
Charlotte scored 35 points off 18 Indiana turnovers.
Spencer Hawes had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Cody Zeller chipped in with 13 points.
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist made all four shots from the field and all five free throws and had 13 points before leaving the game in the third quarter with a lower back injury. His status is unclear. Kidd-Gilchrist missed all but seven games last season with shoulder issues.
C.J. Miles led the Pacers with 23 points, while Al Jefferson had 12 points and nine rebounds in his return to Charlotte.
TIP-INS
Pacers: Fell to 0-4 on the road. ... The Hornets put together a nice video tribute to Jefferson and showed it on the scoreboard during the first quarter. The crowd responded with a standing ovation. Jefferson played three seasons for the Hornets before signing this past offseason with the Pacers.
Hornets: Shot 32 free throws, compared to Indiana's 15. ... Have won four straight against the Pacers. ... Kidd-Gilchrist, who hadn't reached double figures in the previous four games, had 10 points in the first four minutes against Indiana. ... Treveon Graham scored his first NBA points when he knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing.
UP NEXT
Pacers: The Pacers return home to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, where they are 3-0 this season.
Hornets: The Hornets are in the midst of a three-game home stand and will host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.
