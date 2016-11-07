Favors' double-double leads Jazz past winless Philadelphia

Derrick Favors had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Rodney Hood scored 18 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 109-84 victory over the winless Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.
Gordon Hayward scored 20 points in the second game of his return since he broke his right ring finger in training camp. He led the team in scoring last season, averaging nearly 20 points per game.
The Jazz won their second straight game on the road and cruised against a Sixers team again mired at the bottom of the NBA standings. The Sixers have lost 43 straight games in October and November. The Sixers last won a game in either of those two months on Nov. 22, 2013, against Milwaukee.
The Sixers are 0-6 for the third straight season and have lost 10 straight dating to last season.
Jahlil Okafor led the Sixers with 15 points.
