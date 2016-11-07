Alderson says Mets 'extremely disappointed' over Familia

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest Pause

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

6:29 Revisiting Carbon Glacier 10 years after epic Mount Rainier flood

1:48 Barnes Lake Showing Improvement

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement

1:37 Rob Rice Homes' owners reflect on South Sound home buying trends

1:33 Alpha Warrior Challenge at JBLM - a chance for soldiers to be ninjas

1:24 2016 Turn Back the Clock Run

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia