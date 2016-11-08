Tennessee QB Joshua Dobbs seeking more fun, fewer turnovers

1:36 Seahawks' Bobby Wagner on late-game flag, defense's issues Pause

3:58 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' best ahead of them after flawed win over Buffalo

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

1:48 Barnes Lake Showing Improvement

1:24 2016 Turn Back the Clock Run

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

1:37 Rob Rice Homes' owners reflect on South Sound home buying trends