Oklahoma programs add early signees

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia Pause

1:24 2016 Turn Back the Clock Run

1:48 Barnes Lake Showing Improvement

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

2:36 UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith discusses USC's defense

1:37 Rob Rice Homes' owners reflect on South Sound home buying trends

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

0:31 Watch Marshawn Lynch drive a training cart onto the field before UW-Cal

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans