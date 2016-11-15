Cowboys’ Romo throws support behind Prescott. History suggests he’ll be needed again

The Dallas Cowboys are rookie quarterback Dak Prescott’s team now.
If it wasn’t clear through the first nine games of the season, during which Prescott — a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State — guided the Cowboys to an NFL-best 8-1 record, then it became obvious Tuesday when former starter Tony Romo threw his full support behind Prescott as the team’s starting quarterback.
Romo hasn’t played this season after suffering a back injury in the preseason. He has been cleared to play, but will be the backup beginning with Sunday’s game against Baltimore. Romo made an emotional statement to media on Tuesday.
“You see football is a meritocracy. You aren’t handed anything. You earn everything every single day single day, over and over again. You have to prove it. That’s the way that the NFL, that’s the way that football works. A great example of this is Dak Prescott and what he’s done. He’s earned the right to be our quarterback,” Romo said.
“As hard as that is for me to say, he’s earned that right. He’s guided our team to an 8-1 record, and that’s hard to do. If you think for a second that I don’t want to be out there, then you’ve probably never felt the pure ecstasy of competing and winning. That hasn’t left me. In fact it may burn more now than ever.”
Romo, 36, is likely to get a chance to feel that “pure ecstasy” again. Likely this season, if history is any indication.
Perhaps the most obvious comparison is to the 2001 New England Patriots. Veteran quarterback Drew Bledsoe, a former No. 1 overall pick, was injured in the second game of the season on this crushing hit.
In came Tom Brady, a lightly regarded sixth-round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. Brady was an instant success, leading the Patriots to an 11-3 record after replacing Bledsoe as the starter. Brady and the Patriots defeated Oakland in the famous (or infamous, depending on which team you were rooting for) snowy “Tuck Rule” game.
But in the AFC Championship Game, Brady injured his ankle in the second quarter. Bledsoe led the Patriots to a 24-17 road victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers and a berth in the Super Bowl. Brady returned for the Super Bowl win, but Bledsoe had his moment.
Romo, who has been the Cowboys’ starting quarterback since 2006, will have to be prepared for a similar situation.
“We all know something magical is happening to our team. I’m not going to allow this situation to negatively affect Dak or this football team by becoming a constant distraction,” said Romo, who missed all but four games last season due to injuries. “I think Dak knows that I have his back. And I think I know that he has mine. Ultimately, it's about the team. It's what we've preached our entire lives.”
There are other examples of championship-winning teams needing two quarterbacks.
In 1972, Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Bob Griese was injured in the fifth game of the season. Backup Earl Morrall took over and guided the Dolphins to an undefeated regular season. During the AFC Championship Game, Griese replaced Morrall and also started in the Dolphins’ Super Bowl win.
In 1990, the New York Giants lost starting quarterback Phil Simms to a broken foot in the late in the regular season. Backup Jeff Hostetler replaced Simms and led the Giants (along with a stellar defense) to five straight victories (two regular season, three playoffs), including a 20-19 Super Bowl victory against the Buffalo Bills.
Last season’s Denver Broncos needed Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler to make it through the season. Manning was injured in November and ended up missing six games. He replaced Osweiler in the final game of the regular season and started all three playoff games, including the Broncos’ Super Bowl victory against Carolina.
Romo said during his time recovering from injury that he has felt a “a tremendous amount of guilt on having let your teammates, fans and organization down. After all they were depending on you to bring them a championship. That’s what quarterbacks are supposed to do. That’s how we’re judged. I love that. I still do.”
