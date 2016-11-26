Thompson, Rounds help Tulane end 14-game skid in AAC play

2:27 Sheep Dogs all business at Fido's Farm trials Pause

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum

2:09 The ski season begins at Crystal Mountain

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:01 Olympia's first poet laureate recites 'Suburban Danger'

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

1:14 Emergency overnight shelter opened in Olympia for windstorm

2:40 DuPont's tree problems have roots in Weyerhaeuser