San Jose State overtakes Washington State in 88-76 win

Ryan Welage tallied 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and 10 boards and four Spartans scored in double figures to lift San Jose State over Washington State 88-76 on Sunday.
Brandon Clarke finished with 12 points and 10 boards on 6-of-10 shooting for the Spartans.
SJSU (2-3) led by six at intermission and jumped out to a 10-point advantage with two quick baskets to begin the second half. Washington State called a timeout to regroup, but never closed the gap.
Each time the Cougars (3-3) began chipping away at the deficit, the Spartans answered with more buckets.
Down seven, Washington State accrued five consecutive misses in one possession and grabbed three offensive boards in a row. But Clarke turned Hawkinson's last miss into a 3 by Jalen James at the other end, and pushed the Spartan lead back to 10.
Welage hit a deep 3-pointer with 8:30 remaining, which lifted San Jose State up 13 points — its largest lead was 16.
In the early going, the teams traded leads.
Hawkinson scored a quick seven points, including a corner 3-pointer, putting Washington State up 12-9, with 13:57 left in the opening half. He led WSU with 19 points and 12 boards.
BIG PICTURE
Washington State: The Cougars took their lumps in the Paradise Jam, with losses to No. 22 Creighton and Loyola-Chicago, and flopped in their first game back home. After finishing at the bottom of the Pac-12 last season, WSU is still searching for early momentum before Pac-12 play begins.
San Jose State: The Spartans, picked to finish last in the Mountain West, pick up a big first road win of the season against a Pac-12 opponent.
UP NEXT
Washington State plays Utah Valley on Wednesday in Pullman, the second of a four-game homestand that also includes games against New Orleans and Idaho. The Cougars also face Big 12 opponent Kansas State on Dec. 7.
