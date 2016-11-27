Cousins scores 37, Kings get 122-105 win in Brooklyn

DeMarcus Cousins had 37 points and 11 rebounds, Rudy Gay added 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Brooklyn Nets 122-105 on Sunday night.
Darren Collison added 18 points for the Kings, who won in Brooklyn for the first time since the Nets moved there in 2012.
Sean Kilpatrick scored 22 points, Brook Lopez had 17 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 13 for the Nets, who have lost seven straight games.
Matt Barnes was ejected for a flagrant foul 2 on Kilpatrick with 9:34 left in the fourth quarter and Sacramento leading 97-79. Brooklyn then went on a 14-2 run to cut the deficit to 99-93, but Sacramento responded with a 16-0 run of its own to extend the lead to 115-93.
Everything went Sacramento's way in the third quarter, including a lob attempt from Barnes that went in off the backboard for a 3-pointer with 4:03 remaining. Cousins scored 18 points in the period to give Sacramento a 92-77 lead.
The third-quarter woes that have plagued Brooklyn all season continued as the Nets were outscored 34-18.
Cousins had 12 points in the first, but failed to score in the second quarter. Omri Casspi, who has played sparingly for Sacramento this season, had eight points in the second quarter.
Kilpatrick led all scorers with 15 points at the half.
Brooklyn and Sacramento shot a combined 60 percent from the field in the first quarter.
TIP-INS
Kings: Arron Afflalo returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in two of his previous three games. . Skal Labissiere, Malachi Richardson and Georgios Papagiannis were inactive.
Nets: Brooklyn has made 10 or more 3-pointers in 10 straight games. . Former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett and Chris McCullough shuffled between the Nets and their D-League affiliate on Sunday. "I'm a big believer in the D-League. I've seen it help so many guys," coach Kenny Atkinson said. "I remember Jeremy (Lin) when we were with the Knicks and him going down to the D-League and kind of having a big game and coming back. There are many instances of that and it helps guys' confidence." . Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (sore right ankle), Lin (strained left hamstring), Caris LeVert (left foot rehab) were inactive.
CENTERS SHOOTING 3S A TREND?
"Sure, because I think it opens up more space," Atkinson said. "I think it just gives teams more room to operate and brings more variety to the offense. You're not just defending one thing. Now you've got to defend DeMarcus Cousins' post-ups, his isolations and now he's popping to the 3-point line, so it's challenge. I think you'll see more and more of it. It's definitely a trend."
UP NEXT
Kings: Visit Washington on Monday, the second stop on their six-game trip.
Nets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.
