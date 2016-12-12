Tim Tebow, Johnny Manziel standing side by side at Heisman show delights Internet

1:36 Richard Sherman after Packers smack his Seahawks: "We appreciate the wake-up" Pause

2:57 Russell Wilson after Seahawks' loss at Packers: "It's on me"

1:28 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on scene at Lambeau before Seahawks at Packers

2:30 Civil War veteran interment ceremony

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

0:58 State representative says she didn't violate ethics rules

2:03 Pete Carroll on Seahawks getting smashed at Green Bay: "Miserable...terrible night"

0:47 Fishers released to a snowy forest on Mount Rainier

1:52 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Artillery Battalion welcomed home