Williams scores 29, Howard beats Div. III Shenandoah 77-66

Charles Williams scored 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting, Dalique Mingo added 16 points and six assists, and Howard beat Division III Shenandoah 77-66 on Friday to snap a three-game skid.
Solomon Mangham scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bison (2-8). Kofi Andoh scored all 10 of his points in the second half.
Leading 37-34 at halftime, Andoh sparked a 7-0 Howard run with a jumper and a free throw and the Bison led 73-58 on Marcel Boyd's free throw with 3:21 left. Dalon McHugh narrowed the deficit to 10 on a fast-break layup but the Hornets got no closer.
The Bison shot 7 of 24 from long distance compared with the Hornets' 8 of 25 and outrebounded them 41-35.
Malcolm Clark led Shenandoah with 14 points, Jonah Meredith had 13, McHugh added 12 and Kaimonne Douglas had 10.
