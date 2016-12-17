Missouri State holds off Southeast Missouri 71-66

Ryan Kreklow scored 17 points Saturday night and Missouri State held off Southeast Missouri for a 71-66 win in the campus round of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic.
Ronnie Rousseau III added 15 points and Chris Kendrix had 12 for Missouri State (7-3). Alize Johnson, who had double-doubles in the three previous games, was held scoreless Saturday but hauled in 11 rebounds.
Missouri State pulled away with a 16-2 run in the first half to build a 30-14 lead with 5:22 left before intermission. The breakaway run included a pair of 3-pointers from Kreklow, and the Bears led the rest of the way.
Despite trailing by 20 in the second half, Southeast Missouri continued to chip away, cutting the deficit to 65-63 on a pair of free throws from Denzel Mahoney with 2:10 left but it was as close as it got.
Antonius Cleveland's 23 points led three Southeast Missouri players in double figures.
