December 18, 2016 6:00 PM

Hutchinson, Duncan lead Boise St past Idaho St, 82-59

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

Chandler Hutchinson scored 10 of his 16 points during a big run to open the second half, Duncan hit four first-half 3-pointers and Boise State beat Idaho State 82-59 on Sunday night.

Duncan scored all of his 15 points before halftime and finished with eight rebounds, Justinian Jessup scored 14 points and Paris Austin added 10. Hutchinson made 8 of 13 from the field and grabbed seven boards.

Boise State (6-4) committed nine first-half turnovers but led 37-33 at the break but Hutchinson made a layup and a jumper in the first 69 seconds of the second half and his jumper with 12:46 to play capped a 22-4 run and made it 57-37. Idaho State went nearly six minutes without a field goal during that stretch.

Ethan Telfair scored 19 points on 19 shots for Idaho State (3-9). Novak Topalovic and Robert Jones scored 10 apiece.

Boise State shot 54.5 percent and committed two turnovers in the second half.

