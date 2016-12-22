Sports

December 22, 2016 6:45 PM

Talley, Stith lead Old Dominion to 65-46 win over Howard

The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va.

Zoran Talley, returning from a five-game suspension, scored a career-high 18 points and Brandan Stith posted a double-double to lead Old Dominion to a 65-46 victory over Howard on Thursday night.

Talley was 9 of 14 from the field and Stith had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Monarchs (7-4), who had a 38-24 rebounding advantage, including 18 offensive boards, and outscored the Bison 41-14 in the paint. Ahmad Caver had a career-high nine assists.

Charles Williams sank three 3-pointers and scored 19 points with Dalique Mingo adding 10 for the Bison (3-9).

Old Dominion never trailed and used a 9-0 run with five points from Porter and four from Talley to go up 15 with 8:23 left in the game and led by double figures thereafter.

Talley was suspended on Nov. 30 for "a violation of team rules."

