Could this be the final time Seattle faces Kaepernick in 49ers’ backfield?

Colin Kaepernick admits he isn’t the nostalgic type.
And he isn’t sure if Sunday will make his final game at quarterback in a San Francisco uniform when the 49ers hosts Seattle in the regular-season finale.
“My focus is this week, making sure I am prepared for Seattle, because we are going to have our hands full there,” said Kaepernick during a conference call Wednesday with Seattle-area media.
Even though Kaepernick has been pretty big on numbers (2,476 passing and rushing yards, 17 total touchdowns), as a team, the 49ers have been short on wins (two).
But they are coming off a come-from-behind 22-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, snapping a 13-game losing streak.
“That was huge for us. Number one, to break that losing streak, and number two, to get that feeling of winning again,” Kaepernick said. “For us to be able to win this game, we are going to have to elevate our play a lot higher than it was this past week.”
If Jim Harbaugh was the 49ers coach Seahawks fans loved to hate, Kaepernick arguably fills that role as the rival villain.
But it’s not because of his overall record against Seattle — he is 1-6 lifetime — it’s because of how dangerous a dual threat he is.
And after missing the first four games of the season, including Seattle’s 37-18 win in Week 3 at CenturyLink Field, Kaepernick has returned to leading the charge.
And he’s thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of his past six games.
“He’s that threat again that he’s been in the past,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “With the offense they run, there’s a lot of options in there for him to take it. It fits very well.”
Of course, sitting at 2-13, the 49ers could be in for big offseason changes.
One of them could be Kaepernick, 29, who reworked his original six-year contract last fall so he could opt out after this season and become a free agent.
“It was something myself and the organization thought was mutually beneficial, and something, you know, we thought worked for both sides,” said Kaepernick. “We went ahead and got that done.”
In fact, the NFC West as a whole appears to be in flux. All of the teams except Seattle have losing records.
That is a stark contrast to when the Seahawks and 49ers played in the NFC Championship game three years ago.
“For me, I see this as a very talented division still,” Kaepernick said. “I just don’t think we’ve won as many close games this year as we have in years past. Those few games, whether it is a few games for each team, make quite a difference.”
GRAHAM STILL HAS SHOT AT 1,000 YARDS
Despite having just five targets combined in his past two games against Los Angeles and Arizona, tight end Jimmy Graham is still having one of his most productive seasons.
If he gets 141 or more yards against San Francisco on Sunday, Graham will notch his third career 1,000-yard season.
And Carroll made sure to point out something else positive about Graham on Wednesday: His perimeter blocking.
“He just kind of embraced the whole concept of getting after the line of scrimmage, and much better than last year,” Carroll sad. “He has such a great body. His wing span is so big and he’s so powerful. He’s now applied it, and he’s been a big asset to us. He’s really become a complete player.”
Graham is also 30 years old. If the Seahawks decide to cut him before June 1, they would save $10 million toward the salary cap.
O-LINE ‘SPECTACULAR’ IN 2ND HALF
Yes, Russell Wilson was sacked six times, and hit 14 more times in last week’s 34-31 loss to Arizona.
But Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable was encouraged by what he saw from his group in the second half.
“In the first half, nobody was any good,” Cable said. “In the second half, everybody was really good.”
In particular, Cable said rookie Germain Ifedi has been “fairly dominant” the past few games.
Cable also noted that Garry Gilliam would remain the starting right tackle.
EXTRA POINTS
Running back Thomas Rawls (shoulder) practiced and is expected to play Sunday. Defensive lineman Ahtyba Rubin (wrist) also practiced. … Carroll said the team is two weeks away from determining the status of running back C.J. Prosise (shoulder) for the remainder of the year. … Carroll told San Francisco media earlier Wednesday that he was not interested in receiving any score updates from Atlanta or Detroit, which would impact NFC playoff positioning, during his game.
