Hervey leads Texas-Arlington past Appalachian State, 84-69

4:38 QB Jake Browning talks after Peach Bowl loss to Alabama Pause

3:45 Chris Petersen discusses loss to Alabama in Peach Bowl

2:10 DL Elijah Qualls discusses Peach Bowl loss to Alabama

2:24 WR John Ross talks after Peach Bowl loss to Alabama

3:17 TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Lions coming to Seahawks in Saturday's playoff opener

2:38 Chehalis auto repair shop embraces cutting-edge technologies

1:22 2017 Polar Bear Plunge at Lacey's Long Lake

2:08 Thurston County Commissioners take oath of office

3:38 Pete Carroll was "in outer space" pulling Seahawks starters out early at SF