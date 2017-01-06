Mavs tipoff switch avoids conflict with Cowboys playoff game

1:08 Even the governor needs a flu shot Pause

0:51 Permanent restroom approved for Artesian Commons.mp4

2:45 Two new faces join Thurston County Commissioners office

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

2:38 Chehalis auto repair shop embraces cutting-edge technologies

2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

1:45 Melania Trump: I believe my husband, 2005 tape organized by opposition - Election Rewind