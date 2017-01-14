Jagr lifts Panthers past Blue Jackets, 4-3

Jaromir Jagr scored early in the third period, helping lead the Florida Panthers past the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Saturday night.
Shawn Thornton, Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Florida, and Trocheck, Aaron Ekblad, Jason Demers and Jakub Kindl had assists. James Reimer made 30 saves.
With the Panthers leading 3-2, Jagr swatted in a loose puck behind Joonas Korpisalo for his eighth goal of the season 1:27 into the third.
Boone Jenner scored his eighth of the season for Columbus at 6:17 to cut the deficit to 4-3, but the Blue Jackets couldn't tie it.
Scott Hartnell and Cam Atkinson also had goals for the Blue Jackets, Seth Jones had a pair of assists, and Ryan Murray had one.
Korpisalo, playing in his second consecutive game in place of regular starter Sergei Bobrovsky, had 28 saves.
