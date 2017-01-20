Sports

January 20, 2017 6:11 PM

Akron sets school-record 27-game home win streak

The Associated Press
AKRON, Ohio

Isaiah Johnson scored 21 points and Akron remained undefeated in Mid-American Conference play, setting a school-record home win streak with a 70-63 victory over Eastern Michigan on Friday night.

Antino Jackson added 11 points for the Zips (16-3, 5-1), who won their 27th straight at James A. Rhodes Arena, the third-longest active home win streak behind Kansas (52) and Oregon (36).

Noah Robotham and Kwan Cheatham hit 3-pointers and Jackson added a bucket for an 8-0 Akron lead. The Zips remained in front, leading 38-28 at halftime behind nine points from Johnson.

A Robotham 3-pointer gave Akron a 15-point lead with 7½ minutes remaining but the Eagles (12-7, 4-2) got within four with 1½ minutes left after a bucket by Ty Toney. But that was the game's last field goal and Akron outscored EMU 5-2 at the line from there.

Toney finished with 17 points, Willie Magnum 13 and Baylee Steele 10.

