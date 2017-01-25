Sports

January 25, 2017 5:42 PM

New York Red Bulls re-sign defender Damien Perrinelle

The Associated Press
HARRISON, N.J.

The New York Red Bulls have re-signed center back Damien Perrinelle.

The MLS team announced the signing on Wednesday without disclosing contract details.

Perrinelle missed the first half of last season while recovering from an injury suffered in the 2015 MLS Cup playoffs. The Frenchman made 10 MLS appearances, including seven starts, down the stretch and played in both playoff games.

Perrinelle has played in 40 games for New York over 2 1/2 seasons, with two goals and an assist. Before joining MLS, he played for FC Istres of Ligue 2 in France.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sounders GM Garth Lagerwey on first day of 2017 training camp

View more video

Sports Videos