San Jose State beats New Mexico for 1st time in 13 tries

Ryan Welage scored 20 points to lead four San José State players in double figures Saturday as the Spartans won 78-68 for their first victory over New Mexico in 13 tries.
The Spartans (11-10, 4-6 Mountain West) pulled ahead midway through the second half, using a 14-2 run to take control of the game.
The Lobos (14-10, 7-5) pulled within 70-65 with 1:53 left on Damien Jefferson's, wild, off-balance bank as he was fouled, but he missed the free throw and San José State was awarded the ball out of bounds after both teams scrambled for the loose ball.
Elijah Brown had 21 points and Sam Logwood added 19 for New Mexico, but Brandon Clarke and Terrell Brown each had 17 for the Spartans and Jaycee Hillman added 10.
UP NEXT: New Mexico goes to Air Force on Wednesday. It's the teams' only meeting of the season and will mark the Lobos' third straight game against a team tied for the fewest wins in conference.
San José State is home Tuesday against San Diego State. The Spartans lost the first game against the Aztecs 76-61.
