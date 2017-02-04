Hayward scores 33, Jazz rally for 105-98 win over Hornets

Gordon Hayward scored 33 points and the Utah Jazz rallied to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 105-98 on Saturday night.
The Jazz erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit with big contributions from Hayward, George Hill and Joe Johnson. A 19-4 run was capped by Johnson's 3-pointer from the corner that gave the Jazz a 103-96 lead with 59 seconds remaining. Hayward put on a show with a variety of step-backs and pull-ups and Johnson was a playmaker down the stretch. Hill finished with 25, including five 3-pointers.
The Hornets put on a shooting clinic from behind the arc in the third quarter, but went cold in the fourth and scored just 16 points.
Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 18 points, and Marvin Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Frank Kaminsky finished with 15 points.
Comments