Brady suspects game jersey was stolen after Super Bowl win

0:46 Sunday snow gives the South Sound a real taste of winter Pause

1:21 Owls Swoop in for library visit

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis