Curtis’ fullcourt pressure wears down Tahoma, 45-32, in WCD opener

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order Pause

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

2:49 Aretha Franklin performs at the inauguration of President Obama

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

2:22 Markelle Fultz previews Huskies' matchup vs. UCLA

2:55 Capital vs Lakes Boys Basketball

1:19 'We are singing for our lives'- Olympia faith leaders hold vigil to support immigrants, refugees