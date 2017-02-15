Sports

February 15, 2017 6:20 PM

Stony Brook defeats Hartford 66-54 for fifth straight

The Associated Press
WEST HARTFORD, Conn.

Lucas Woodhouse scored 15 points, Bryan Sekunda added 14, Roland Nyama had a double-double, and Stony Brook defeated Hartford 66-54 on Wednesday night for its fifth-straight win.

Nyama had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Seawolves (16-10, 11-2 American East), who won the first meeting by 16. Woodhouse added eight assists and Sekunda had four of Stony Brook's 11 3-pointers.

Stony Brook led 25-22 at the half but the Hawks used a 10-0 run to take a 35-32 lead with 13:55 to go following a jumper and a 3-pointer by J.R. Lynch. After Hartford's last lead at 11:46, UC Iroegbu hit a 3 to start a 7-0 surge and the Seahawks slowly pulled away.

Attia Hassan had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks (8-20, 3-10), who had won two straight. J.R. Lynch added 11 points.

