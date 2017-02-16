Sports

Bond, Russell score 18 each in Houston Baptist's victory

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

Braxton Bonds and Atif Russell scored 18 points each and Houston Baptist won its fourth straight, beating Sam Houston State 88-77 on Thursday night.

Colter Lasher and Josh Ibarra added 15 points each and Reveal Chukwujekwu collected 10 rebounds for the Huskies (12-12, 8-6 Southland), who swept the season series from the Bearkats (18-9, 9-5), handing Sam Houston State its lone home loss, 79-65, on Dec. 29.

A 13-0 run, with nine points from Russell, gave the Huskies the lead for good late in the first half, which ended with Houston Baptist leading 42-35.

The Huskies led by as many as 19 in the second half before the Bearkats hit seven straight shots in a 17-2 run to get within four with 9½ minutes left. Houston Baptist responded with a 13-4 run, with six points from Lasher, to lead 76-63 and the lead remained in double figures.

