February 16, 2017 7:52 PM

Abilene Christian holds off McNeese St. 82-78 behind Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La.

Jalone Friday scored 18 points and Hayden Farquhar had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Abilene Christian beat McNeese State 82-78 on Thursday night.

Abilene Christian (12-13, 6-8 Southland) sealed the win by making its final six free throws in the last 90 seconds. Friday made four from the foul line and Drake Green made a pair for the game's final margin with five seconds left.

The score was tied at 34 at halftime, and Green's 3 with 11:27 to play put the Wildcats up 54-49, the largest lead after the break for either team. Green scored 16 for the Wildcats, winners of four of their last five and Jaylen Franklin had 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting and distributed 10 assists with just one turnover.

Kalob Ledoux lead McNeese State (7-18, 4-10) with 19 points making all four of his 3-pointers, Stephen Ugochukwu had 16 points and nine rebounds, Richard Laku had 11 points and Lance Potier had 10 points and seven rebounds.

