Going deep: Dodgers add Gutierrez to already loaded roster

3:17 Capital punches a ticket to the Class 3A tournament with a victory over North Thurston Pause

1:08 How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

3:01 Paper planes soar at Olympic Flight Museum

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

2:04 Tumwater’s Cy Hicks feels validation after winning 2A heavyweight title

2:13 Promotional video: What does Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency do?

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday