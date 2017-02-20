Ex-KSTW anchor Simons dies at 56

Rod Simons, a sports broadcaster who once worked at Tacoma-based KSTW, died Monday of an apparent heart attack while covering the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Florida, according to multiple reports. He was 56.
Simons, a nine-time Emmy winner, was a longtime Twin Cities sportscaster, but got his start in the Northwest. He graduated from Washington State University and worked for Fox Sports Northwest, KOIN-TV in Portland, KIVI-TV in Boise, KVEW-TV in the Tri-Cities and KJR and KVI radio in Seattle.
Simons worked at KSTW, a station founded by The News Tribune, in the 1980s when the channel produced its own local news programing.
Simons is survived by his wife, Pam, and daughter, Annie.
Fly on angel's wings my love. I will carry on each day to make you proud and honor the amazing man & father you are. @rodsimons pic.twitter.com/pFVfhDRBFl— Pam Simons (@p2simons) February 21, 2017
