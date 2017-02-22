SPSCC vs Grays Harbor Men's Basketball

South Puget Sound's Dez Stoudamire puts up a three-point attempt under fast-closing pressure from Grays Harbor defender Jacob Rainey during Wednesday night's men's basketball game at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia on Feb. 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
South Puget Sound defender Nolan Black (33) pressures Grays Harbor's Jacob Rainey during Wednesday night's men's basketball game at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia on Feb. 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Grays Harbor's Tarique Hickley flies into a wall of defense from South Puget Sound's Wes Reynolds during Wednesday night's men's basketball game at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia on Feb. 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
South Puget Sound's Buay Kuajian loses the ball in front of Grays Harbor defender Jacob Rainey (lower left) on an alley-oop attempt from teammate Dez Stoudamire (3) Grays Harbor during Wednesday night's men's basketball game at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia on Feb. 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
South Puget Sound's Luke Chavez saves the ball in front of Grays Harbor defender John Robinson during Wednesday night's men's basketball game at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia on Feb. 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
South Puget Sound's Kobe Key (2) battles Grays Harbor's John Robinson (left) and Jordan Phillips for a rebound during Wednesday night's men's basketball game at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia on Feb. 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
South Puget Sound's Dez Stoudamire tosses an alley-oop pass during Wednesday night's men's basketball game against Grays Harbor at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia on Feb. 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
South Puget Sound men's basketball coach Alonzo Cole talks with a game official before Wednesday night's men's basketball game against Grays Harbor at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia on Feb. 22, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com