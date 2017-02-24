Sports

February 24, 2017 7:47 PM

Tyler Johnson leads resurgent Heat past Hawks, 108-90

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA

Tyler Johnson scored 23 points and the resurgent Miami Heat helped add new lift to their playoff hopes by beating the Atlanta Hawks 108-90 on Friday night.

Miami (26-32) has won 15 of 17 to move to within four games of .500. Miami was a season-low 19 games under .500 at 11-30 following a loss to Milwaukee on Jan. 13. Miami began the night 10th in the East, 2 ½ games behind eighth-place Detroit.

The Heat made 17 of 37 3-pointers to dominate the short-handed Hawks.

Atlanta was without point guard Dennis Schroder, the normal starter, who was suspended for one game after failing to return on time from a visit to his native Germany for the All-Star break.

Paul Millsap led Atlanta with 21 points, but he had too little help. He scored 10 straight points for the Hawks in the second period.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar previews trip to Washington State

View more video

Sports Videos