Bibbs caps big spree in Hokies' 91-75 win over BC

Two weeks ago, the Virginia Tech Hokies' season took a big hit when they lost one of their better players — forward Chris Clarke — to a season-ending knee injury.
Coach Buzz Williams is impressed how Clarke's teammates have responded.
Justin Bibbs scored 13 points, getting seven with a 4-point play and a 3-pointer 27 seconds later to cap a game-breaking 21-6 run that carried Virginia Tech to a 91-75 win over Boston College on Saturday.
"I think they're playing with great, great spirit," Williams said after the Hokies won for the third time in four games without Clarke. "I think their chemistry and the way they're working is at an all-time high."
Zach LeDay led the Hokies (20-8, 9-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 18 points. Ty Outlaw had 16 and Seth Allen 15.
The Hokies shot 75 percent in the second half, hitting 7 of 8 on 3-point attempts.
"Everybody was shooting and we were moving the ball around," LeDay said of the big second half. "When we're shooting like that nobody can stop us."
Jerome Robinson scored 25 and Ky Bowman added 16 for the Eagles (9-20, 2-14), who have lost 12 straight.
The Hokies broke a 50-all tie when Justin Robinson hit the first of two free throws that triggered the key run.
Following a driving basket by Allen, BC's Mo Jeffers was whistled for a technical when he slammed the ball to the floor after being called for a blocking foul. Allen then hit two free throws and LeDay had a 3-point play, making it 56-50.
The Hokies capped the run when Outlaw had a 3-pointer from the left corner, Bibbs a 4-point play after he nailed a 3 and was fouled by A.J. Turner, and Bibbs followed with another 3 from the top of the key.
"That's the difference in the game. They're playing to win and we're not," BC coach Jim Christian said. "We're not shooting the ball with the confidence to win it and we're not getting the stops. Simple as that."
There was a moment in the first half when nearly all 10 of the players on the court hit the floor during a long scramble for a loose ball - that rolled from inside the 3-point line before it was tied up at midcourt for a jump ball.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia Tech: A victory over BC was very important for the Hokies' NCAA tournament hopes. With two home games left before the conference tourney, they have things lined up well.
Boston College: The Eagles closed out their home schedule with another loss. With Athletic Director Brad Bates stepping down in June, the future of Christian will now be in the hands of a new AD after another rough season.
BC has lost 20 games or more in four of the last six seasons, and it was the second straight under Christian after going 7-25.
NICE TURNAROUND
Two years ago, in Williams' first season, the Hokies finished 11-22 and in last place in the ACC. Last season, they ended with a 20-15 record.
"When you live through that, it scars you," he said of the climb from 2014-15.
HALFTIME CEREMONY
Former Eagle stars John Bagley (1979-82) and Dana Barros (1985-89) had their jerseys retired during a halftime ceremony.
"Growing up a Boston kid, it was a dream to put the uniform on," said Barros, who became chocked up.
SENIOR DAY
BC honored senior Garland Owens, and graduate students Connar Tava and Jeffers at midcourt prior to the game.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: The Hokies play their final two games at home, with a matchup against Miami first on Monday. They face Wake Forest on March 4.
Boston College: At No. 21 Notre Dame on Wednesday. The Eagles close out their ACC regular season at Clemson on March 4.
