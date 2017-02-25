Sports

February 25, 2017 4:47 PM

Durant sitting out for Golden State with bruised left hand

The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

Kevin Durant is sitting out the Golden State Warriors' home game against Brooklyn on Saturday night with a bruised left hand.

Durant sustained an injured pinkie in the first quarter of a 123-113 win over the Clippers on Thursday night and X-rays were negative and he said after the game it was no big deal. Durant practiced Friday with his left hand heavily taped.

The NBA-best Warriors' leading scorer and rebounder, Durant is averaging 25.7, 8.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his first season with Golden State. This is the first game the All-Star forward has missed all season, but coach Steve Kerr is being cautious with all of his players given an upcoming stretch with eight games in 13 days with a cross-country trip, return to the Bay Area for one then back-to-back games at Minnesota and San Antonio on March 10-11.

