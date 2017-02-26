Hawkinson leads Washington State past Washington 79-71

2:03 Big second quarter lifts undefeated Abes over Capital in state regional Pause

1:24 Olympias Madison Scenic Park gets spruced up for spring

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:13 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar previews trip to Washington State

1:01 Judges pick Olympia's best pies

1:27 Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

2:25 Pie Fest brings out tasty creations, raises money for Thurston County Food Bank

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package