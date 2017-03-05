Michelle Carter wins women's shot put in US Indoor

Olympic champion Michelle Carter won the shot put Sunday in the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships with a mark of 62 feet, 5 1/4 inches.
Carter has been busy outside track since Rio, making an appearance on "The Bachelor" and doing speaking engagements across the country at everything from businesses to churches.
"'The Bachelor' was fun," Carter said. "It was hard keeping that a secret for a long time. ... Training gets priority. Throwing the shot put has allowed me these opportunities so I can't neglect what's gotten me here. So I always fit in my practice and everything else fits in around that."
Vashti Cunningham, the 19-year-old daughter of former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, successfully defended her high jump title at 6-5.
"It was my first meet (of the indoor season) and I didn't really know what to expect coming in here," Cunningham said. "It was kind of 50-50 so I'm happy with what I did."
Her goal is to raise the profile of the sport.
"I would like to make high jump into a more popular event and for everybody to know what it is and to like watching it," Cunningham said. "If I keep going, maybe I can bring some fans."
Erik Sowinski won the 600 meters in 1 minute, 15.07 seconds.
"That's what we train for, to be there with 150, 200 meters to go and to just close," he said. "I put my head down and went for the finish. It paid off. I am undefeated here in the U.S. Championships. Three-for-three and that was definitely going through my head a little bit."
Sandi Morris took the women's pole vault at 15-5.
"It's been nothing serious, but I had something going on with my back, then my ankle, then I got the flu," she said. "And it's like 'I can't win right now. I can't I guess I did technically win today so I'll just laugh at that and take it with me."
