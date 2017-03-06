Another victory, even if it’s not a blowout, sends Zags to WCC title game

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia Pause

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

2:21 Tampons at the Taproom event benefits YWCA's Other Bank program

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

0:44 Commissioner McGregor Statement on Capitol Lake-Lower Deschutes Watershed

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

0:46 Winter once again makes a brief South Sound appearance

3:13 Gov. Jay Inslee responds to Trump's new executive order on immigration