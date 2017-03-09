Chavez’s bomb helps SPSCC pull away

The Clippers knew what time it was.
With five minutes left in a tie game, South Puget Sound Community College guard Luke Chavez ushered in “winning time” with a 3-pointer to put the Clippers ahead.
They would never trail again, with SPSCC defeating Big Bend 78-67 in a Northwest Athletic Conference Sweet 16 game Thursday afternoon at Everett Community College.
“They made a good run. That’s a really good team right there,” Chavez said. “... We knew we were going to make our run in the last five minutes. That’s called ‘winning time’ for us, and that’s what we try to do.”
Chavez finished with a game-high 28 points for the Clippers. SPSCC coach Aaron Landon said the performance by the sophomore, who was a unanimous selection for Most Valuable Player by NWAC West division coaches this season, was even more impressive because Chavez has been playing through a high ankle sprain.
Chavez played all 40 minutes in Thursday’s game.
“He’s just really, really tough and just a fantastic player,” Landon said. “He lives on big moments. I’m just really lucky that he ended up here as a sophomore.”
Freshman AJ Hodges added 18 points for SPSCC (23-5), with 15 of those points coming in the second half. Hodges, who played high school basketball in Utah, went against a pair of fellow Utah natives in Big Bend’s Joey Andrews and Jacob McCord.
“AJ probably had a chip on his shoulder,” Landon said. “... He knew a lot of those guys from high school, and I could just see it in his eyes — he really wanted to compete. He really came alive in the second half.”
SPSCC scored the first nine points of the game on its way to a 14-3 run and a 30-23 lead at halftime.
But Big Bend (19-11) came back in the second half, taking its first lead of the game on a layup by Jai Jai Ely with 11:45 left in the second half.
The two teams exchanged leads until Chavez’s 3-pointer gave the Clippers a 63-60 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
Ely and Zach Shepherd led the Runnin’ Vikes with 17 points apiece.
SPSCC moves on to face Umpqua (19-9) in the Elite Eight at 4 p.m. Friday at Everett Community College. The Riverhawks topped Bellevue 75-58 on Thursday.
“We’re excited,” Chavez said. “We lost to Umpqua (79-73) in the preseason. We’re excited to try to get one back.”
Comments