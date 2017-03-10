Greenforest boys win GHSA Class A private title

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia Pause

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce